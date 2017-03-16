Food allergy support group

A support group meeting for parents of children with severe food allergies is set to meet monthly throughout the year.

Nicky Forrest, a nurse from Kirkintilloch, whose daughter Isla has food allergies, started the group, which meets in the conference room at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21, from 7.30-9pm, with further meetings planned for the same time on

April 25, May 23, June 13, August 22, September 19, October 24 and November 28.

It is run in conjunction with the Anaphylaxis Campaign, the only UK-wide charity to support people with severe, life threatening allergies - thought to affect around 5-8 per cent of children and 2-4 per cent of adults.

Dr George Raptis, Consultant in Paediatric Allergy with General Paediatrics, Royal Hospital for Sick Children NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will be in attendance and happy to answer questions.

Anaphylaxis Campaign CEO, Lynne Regent, said: “It’s brilliant that Nicky runs a support group for us in Glasgow. Many people in the general population do not understand just how serious allergy and anaphylaxis can be. Our support groups, like the one Nicky is running, provide a vital touch point for affected families and individuals and are a really positive way for them to support each other.”

For more details visit http://www.anaphylaxis.org.uk/product/support-group-glasgow/ or email Nicky Forrest at nickyforrest@hotmail.com. You can also follow ‘Anaphylaxis Campaign’ on Facebook and on Twitter @anaphylaxiscoms for more details about support groups.