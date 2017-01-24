A final Stobhill bow for dedicated doctor

A pioneering doctor who grew up in the grounds of Stobhill has taken his last clinic in the hospital he’s worked in for more than 30 years.

Dr Frank Dunn, who lives in Lenzie with his wife, started his long association with the hospital at an early age - as his father was Stobhill’s deputy medical superintendant.

Dr Dunn

He trained in Glasgow and the USA but returned to Stobhill in 1983 as a consultant cardiologist, establishing himself as one of the leading heart specialists in the country.

He introduced a series of innovative practices, including the “back door” policy of bringing suspected heart attack patients straight to cardiology, rather than via Accident and Emergency.

Originally announcing his retirement in 2011, he continued to work with outpatients for two days a week.

He scaled his clinics back to just a single day each week when he took on the presidency of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

But Dr Dunn, who turned 70 at the end of October, has now decided to retire fully from his role at Stobhill and, after tying up adminstrative loose ends, will officially leave his office at the end of the month.

The Honorary Professor at the University of Glasgow, who was awarded the Freedom of Kirkintilloch in 2012 and a CBE in 2013, said: “I still feel I could go on for a bit longer but in medicine you want to always be fully on top of things to keep standards high so the timing is probably reasonable.

“Churchhill said that you should be happy if you enjoy doing what you have to do and I’ve always been lucky to do that throughout my career.

“I’ll miss everybody at Stobhill. All the staff - even those who have left - have always felt that they were part of one big family and we still have that family atmosphere.”

Plans for his retirement include playing more golf, taking singing lessons and helping look after his grandchildren.

He’ll also be continuing to write his popular regular column for the Kirkintilloch Herald Series and remains a Deputy Lord Lieutenant for the County of Dunbartonshire.