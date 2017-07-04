Have your say on proposals for NHS Tayside

Members of the public are being invited to share their views on proposals for the transformation of surgical services in Tayside.

NHS Tayside plans to make changes to where surgeons, doctors and nurses deliver some general surgical procedures in Tayside.

Like all health boards in Scotland, NHS Tayside is facing significant challenges including caring for an ageing population, an increasing number of people with long-term and multiple conditions, a shortage of some groups of health staff and growing demand for services.

Launching the public consultation, NHS Tayside Consultant in Vascular Surgery Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “To make sure we can meet the needs of our patients across the whole of Tayside, now and in the future, we know we have to make changes to the way surgical services in Tayside are delivered.

“Patient safety and high quality care are our top priorities.

“The proposed transformation of surgical services will create a sustainable service that allows us to deliver this level of care to our patients.

“We would encourage members of the public to take part in the consultation and share their views on the proposed future model for surgical services in Tayside.”

At the moment, both elective and unscheduled surgery in Tayside is carried out at two sites, Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and Perth Royal Infirmary in Perth. Stracathro Hospital in Angus only does elective surgery.

The public consultation on the proposals for surgical services runs until October 3.

To find out more about the proposals and complete an online questionnaire visit www.nhstayside.scot.nhs.uk.

Public engagement events are also being held on the following dates to allow people to have their say.

Wednesday, September 13, 2pm-7pm, Stracathro Outpatient Department, Stracathro Hospital (2pm-4pm drop-in, 5pm-7pm presentation), Monday, September 18, 5pm-7pm, Pitlochry (venue to be confirmed), Thursday, September 21, 5pm-7pm, Perth Civic Hall, Tuesday, 26 September, 2pm-7pm, Ninewells Hospital (2pm-4pm drop-in, 5pm-7pm presentation).