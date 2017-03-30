Hat’s the way to win prizes

Hat’s the way to do it! These two youngsters are ahead

of the rest in the Herald’s cracking charity contest in the run-up to Easter.

We have teamed up with Glasgow-based charity Cure Crohn’s and Colitis to run a

Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party

competition .

Two trophies are up for grabs for the most creative children’s and adult’s hat, as well as a host of donated prizes.

Grace Stewart (13) and wee brother Adam Stewart (10) got creative to come up with their colourful headgear in the competition.

They decided to enter the competition when they read about it in the Herald during a visit to their aunt Mary Podgorska who lives in Bearsden. She said: “They had great fun creating their hats and it’s great the contest is in aid of such a good cause.”

Why not join them and be in with the chance to win an array of Easter goodies.

All you have to do is design/decorate your very own Easter bonnet and email the photo to Liz Gallacher at liz.gallacher@jpress.co.uk.

Alternatively, if you would like to hold your own fundraising tea party, let us know about the event and our staff photographer will do her best to get there to take a picture.

All the best photos will be used online and in the paper. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, April 12.

First prize in the adult’s section is afternoon tea for two (with a bottle of bubbly thrown in) at the plush Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden.

The winner of the most creative children’s hat will receive a £20 book voucher and there will be chocolate Easter egg goodies for the winners and runners-up, thanks to the bumper £50 worth of prizes generously donated by Asda of Bishopbriggs.

Other prizes include a £20 gift voucher from Sainsbury’s, a cut and blow dry at the Rainbow Room in Bearsden and a £30 gift voucher for the Eagle Lodge at Bishopbriggs.

We hope, however, that the real winners of the contest will be Cure Crohn’s and Colitis which donates 100 per cent of its funds to medical research to find a cure for the two devastating inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) called Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

One child a week is now diagnosed with IBD at the Glasgow Royal Hospital for Sick Children and the rates are rising rapidly.

Scotland now has one of the highest incidences in the world.

IBD causes severe abdominal pain, sickness, fatigue and diarrhea – a bit like having food poisoning all the time.

We are holding the contest in conjunction with our sister paper the Kirkintilloch Herald.Please donate to this great cause at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kirkintilloch-Heraldmadhatter.