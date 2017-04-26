Search

Harryhausen Foundation to judge Milngavie Week film competition

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation will be judging the first edition of the Milngavie Week Stop Motion Competition.

The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation are judging the first edition of the Milngavie Week Stop Motion Competition this coming June.

Young animators are invited to put together a short film, demonstrating their techniques and showcasing their storytelling skills.

Winning entries will be judged by the Foundation’s trustees, and will receive a #Harryhausen100 certificate for their efforts.

As part of the Milngavie Week celebrations, collections manager Connor Heaney will present a special talk on Ray Harryhausen’s career as a special effects titan, before a 40 th anniversary screening of one of Ray’s most beloved films ‘Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger’ (1977).

Group or individual Entries are welcome - no entry charge. Entries using any model type or camera. No age limit. Length of film between 5 and 60 seconds. Send via Wetransfer to info@milngavieweek.co.uk. Closing date - June 7. For more details contact Callum Christie at info@milngavieweek.co.uk, or visit http://www.milngavieweek.co.uk.