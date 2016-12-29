Hard work pays off for Ross thanks to employer

A dedicated Bearsden man has become the most recent beneficiary of an innovative training academy run by his employers.

Ross Lumsden (22) recently graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with a BSc Honours degree in Quantity Surveying, obtained while working part time for construction, refurbishment and maintenance contractor Clark Contracts.

Having joined Clark Contracts in 2014 to complete a summer work placement, Ross was offered a permanent position with the company along with the opportunity to continue his studies.

Working for the contractor’s Construction West Division, he assists with the management of the commercial aspects of construction and refurbishment projects ranging in value from £750k to £10m, from tender stage through to completion.

Ross said: “Clark Contracts has provided me with the necessary time to complete my degree and being able to study whilst working on the job has been beneficial to my progress.

“It has allowed me to thoroughly understand the course requirements and learn through hands on experience.”

David Cooper, academy director for Clark Contracts, said: “Ross is an example of someone who has worked extremely hard over the past two years to not only meet the work commitments required of him but also gain his formal qualification.

“We are enormously proud of Ross’s achievement and hope to help him further develop his career.”

Since 2006, Clark Contracts’ has supported 22 employees to graduate through its Academy with industry recognised qualifications and a further 13 who will graduate with degrees over the next four years.

Clark Contracts is an Investors in Young People Gold Accredited employer, with 10 per cent of its workforce either apprentices or students.