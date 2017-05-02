Happy 95th birthday to Marion!

A grand family reunion was held at Hilton Park Golf Club in Milngavie on Sunday, April 30 to celebrate the 95th

birthday of Blanefield resident Marion Black.

Marion has four children, 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, with ages ranging from two years to 70 years, all of whom were there.

There were 35 adult family members at the party including her younger son Dr Douglas Black who flew in from Qatar, her grandson Graeme from Barbados, two nephews from Sydney and Arizona, and a grand-nephew from Canberra, Australia.

Other members of the family travelled from various corners of the UK to celebrate Marion’s long and happy life which began in Edinburgh where her father was Treasurer of the Bank of Scotland.

After she married Moreton Black, who was a student at St Andrews University after the war, Marion and Moreton, with their two children Rosemary and Graham, emigrated to Australia as “£10 Poms” and settled in Tasmania where their third child Elizabeth (known as Tiki) was born.

On return to Scotland in 1953, Moreton taught Modern Languages at Glasgow Academy and their fourth child Douglas was born in 1957.

Marion lived in Ralston Road, Bearsden from 1964 and Netherblane since 1986.

Tiki said: “Marion has always been the centre of family life, devoted to all her children and subsequent grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she continues to take an active interest in all their activities and achievements.”

A buffet lunch was enjoyed by all with flowers, balloons and bunting in patriotic colours chosen by Marion, a lifelong Monarchist. The family gave a very special and personal gift of a digitalised photo album with 600 images of all the family over the years – an heirloom to be treasured.