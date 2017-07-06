Grow for gold in our garden competition

This year’s Herald garden competition is now underway and we’re hoping for a growing number of entries!

The competition is open to residents across the Herald’s circulation area and the closing date is Monday, July 31.

We want readers to nominate the gardens they admire in the towns we cover. You can also nominate yourself.

Once again we have teamed up with the experts at Caulders Garden Centre, in Kirkintilloch, and Kirkintilloch Horticultural Society – who will judge the entries.

As in previous years there are a host of great prizes up for grabs, with the top three gardens winning vouchers to spend at Caulders to improve their gardens further (for next year’s competition!).

The winners will be announced at Kirkintilloch Horticultural Society’s annual show on Saturday, September 2.

To enter fill in the coupon in this week’s paper and send it to: Herald Garden Competition, Kirkintilloch Herald Series, 11 Dalrymple Court, Kirkintilloch, G66 3AA.

You can also enter by email by sending the gardener’s name, address and telephone number to david.hepburn@jpress.co.uk