Groups cash in thanks to the Co-op

Three local organisations received more than £18,000 from the annual Co-op dividend.

The money was raised through Co-op Funeral Services in Bishopbriggs and Co-op stores in Barlornock, Stepps, Muirhead and Moodiesburn who each invited organisations to apply for funding.

Three applicants were chosen and they were then each invited to visit the Co-op store in Muirhead to receive their cash.

This year financial boosts were given to Chryston and District Support Group who received £6093, Beatroute Arts based in Barlornock who got £5969 and Moodiesburn Community Development Trust who picked up £5985.