Green light for new homes

Plans to build 35 new properties on land between Gartness Road and Blairessan House, near Station Road, in Killearn have been approved.

The development will be situated and includes plans for 12 affordable homes.

The proposals, which include 12 affordable homes, were given the green light by Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulations Panel panel at its meeting earlier this week, subject to a number of conditions laid out in the planning report.

The panel also agreed on three additional conditions: the creation of a construction management plan, a landscape management plan and a traffic plan.

Panel convenor Alasdair MacPherson said: “The land at Killearn was identified for housing as part of our Local Development Plan and given that Killearn is a highly pressured area, we welcomed the chance to bring new homes to the area. I look forward to seeing this project getting underway and for new tenants to be able to access these new properties in the future.”