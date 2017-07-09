Grant boost for disability soccer club

The Chryston and Muirhead Business Community recently gave eight good causes a donation of £250 each to support existing and new activities.

One of the recipients was Bedlay Community Football, who were only too delighted recently to receive the cheque from Martin Williams, CMBC member and owner of Secure Fire Protection Ltd.

Bedlay Community Football are a disability inclusive club and this donation will help set up their full disability section within the club.

The funds will contribute towards putting some of their coaches through their full disability coaching badges and help fund disability football sessions, giving disabled people the chance to play football in a safe environment.

Debbie Horn of Bedlay said “We are extremely grateful to Chryston and Muirhead Business Community Group for their £250 donation and continued support. This money allows us to expand our offering which will in turn benefit many people in the local community”.

Speaking about the group’s donation Martin Williams said “The group was keen to support local charities and good causes and really wanted to see the money make an impact at a local level”.

The good causes who received £250 each from the CMBC are a- St Barbara’s Youth Club, Bedlay Community Football Club, Chryston & Muirhead Gala Day, Special Olympics Scotland West, 1st Chryston Boys Brigade, Chryston High School, Chryston Church andP.A.L.S Group.

Pictured are - Back Row: Debbie Horn, Will Usher, David Morrison and Martin Williams (Secure Fire Protection Ltd and CMBC Member); Front Row: Amie, Jade and Erin representing U11’s, U13’s and U9’s from Bedlay.

For more information on the work of Bedlay Community Football contact Debbie Horn at bedlaycfc@gmail.co