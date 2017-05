Two worthy local causes are each £500 better off, thanks to the efforts of Lenzie and District Flower Club.

At a recent club meeting cheques for £500 were presented to both Deaf Blind Scotland and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland.

Club chairwoman Maureen Dickson, along with two other committee members, presented the cheques to, respectively, Gill Sinclair and Drena O’Malley.