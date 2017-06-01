Golden girls celebrate charity group’s birthday

Volunteers have been celebrating five decades of dedicated work raising cash to help research into childhood illnesses.

The Bishopbriggs committee of Action Medical Research were established in 1967.

Fast forward 50 years and the current committee members recently enjoyed a candlelight supper attended by around 140 ladies.

The first fundraising event they held, in March 1967, was a coffee morning, shortly followed by the first of the candlelight supper they were to become so well known for.

These popular events became a regular fixure in spring or early summer each year, being held in the local church hall.

More recently they have been held in Cadder Freestone Hall.

Stalwart supporter Wilma Scott said: “For many years the remarkable ladies of the committee prepared all the food.

“They also brought along their best china and cutlery and decorated their table with their best tablecloth.

“Committee members also provided a flower arrangement and candles for their table.

“It really is a remarkable group of ladies.”

At the same time successful dinner dances in a local were introduced in a local hotel and tickets were always in great demand.

Much of the money raised at these event was from a tombola with prizes provided by members, their friends and local businesses.

For many years there were two annual events, but more recently there have been more, including Wits’ Dinners, fashion Shows, special guest speakers and supper/wine events.

And the group took part in the special Action Cream Tea event in 2016, packing thousands of cream teas to be sent throughout the UK.

Wilma addded: “Some members of the committee have been to Buckingham Palace and have met with the charity’s patron, Prince Philip.

“In all the fifty years we have been a very amicable committee and, despite all the changes within the membership, we have two original members still on the committe - Paddy Burnett and Pat Baird.”

For more information about Action Medical Research go to www.action.org.uk