Glowing review for East Dunbartonshire Homecare Service

A service that provides care and support to people in East Dunbartonshire has been highly praised by inspectors and service users.

The Homecare Services – Mainstream Team was found by the Care Inspectorate to offer a high standard of care and support, focused on the needs of each person.

The service provides care at home and housing support to older people, people with physical and sensory impairment, people with learning disabilities and people experiencing mental health problems.

Quality of care and support, quality of staffing and quality of management and leadership were all rated as Grade 5 (Very Good).

Staff, Service users who were interviewed by inspectors said that staff are “excellent, friendly and efficient”, have a thorough knowledge of their needs, and involve them in their care as much as possible.

Inspectors also found that the management team provides strong leadership and support to a well-trained, skilled and motivated staff team, while quality assurance and monitoring systems are very effective.

The Homecare Services were inspected by the Care Inspectorate following an unannounced inspection in April.

One service user said: “Without the support of the care service, I couldn’t have my relative at home.

He is much happier at home being part of the family. Long may it continue.”

Another added: “I have nothing but praise for the home care service and the staff are amazing.

“They are always patient, kind and considerate.”

Susan Manion, Chief Officer of the East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), said: “This is a fantastic report and highlights the excellent work provided by the Homecare Services team. I would like to offer my congratulations and thanks to all of the team members - this really is well deserved, and is a reflection of their dedication and professionalism.

“One of the priorities of the HSCP is to put service users at the very heart of the care they receive, which is exactly what the Homecare team is providing. I am delighted that the inspectors recognised this.”