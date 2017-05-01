Glasgow Kiltwalk is judged to be a huge success as thousands take part

More than 7,200 people took to the streets of Glasgow yesterday in the biggest ever Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk and are on course to raise £1 million for charities in Scotland this year across the four events.

Sir Tom Hunter’s vision of the Kiltwalk becoming the country’s biggest mass participation event to fight poverty and ill health took a big step to becoming a reality as people laced-up their walking shoes to go the extra mile for a charity or cause they care about.

And the man who is bringing Barrack Obama to Edinburgh next month, has guaranteed that he will add 10 per cent to all fundraising at the Kiltwalk this year.

Sir Tom said: “The real heroes are our wonderful walkers who have been pounding the streets and paths between Glasgow and Loch Lomond in a sea of tartan to change lives for the better. Encouraged along the way by our amazing Kiltie Volunteers who help make it such a unique experience for everyone involved. The atmosphere today is nothing short of incredible. It’s inspiring and it makes me extremely proud to be Scottish.”

In addition to supporting children’s charities, Kiltwalk 2017 is open to all charities in Scotland. Anyone walking for Kiltwalk sees 110 per cent of their fundraising going to the STV Children’s Appeal.

Leading out Glasgow’s Kiltwalk alongside Sir Tom Hunter was six-year-old Nathan Mowat from Gourock who suffers from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. The youngster and his mum Gill, along with nine of her friends, walked the Kiltwalk to raise money for Calum’s Cabin.

The 36-year-old mum said: “It was such an honour for Nathan to lead the Glasgow Kiltwalk and get the day underway. We walked for Calum’s Cabin as the charity has given us so much support during Nathan’s treatment and helped us create some happy memories during a very difficult time. It’s great to be able to give something back.”

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Scottish board, said: “Thank you and well done to everyone who took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk. “It’s inspiring to see so many people coming together to support some great charities that help people in need in Scotland.

“The Royal Bank of Scotland is a proud partner of the Kiltwalk and our CEO Ross McEwan joined colleagues, customers and friends to help raise money for the STV Children’s Appeal.

Volunteers also got in on the fundraising action, as for every hour of time they donated, Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation will gift £1.10 to each Kiltie’s chosen charity.

One lucky Kiltwalker will win a brand new Renault Clio from Platinum Sponsor Arnold Clark who are gifting a car for each of the four Kiltwalk events in 2017.

With Kiltwalks in Aberdeen (June 4), Dundee (August 20) and Edinburgh (September 17) still to come, funds raised by the Kiltwalk since it began in 2011 could reach £5 million.

To find out more about the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk or to sign up for the remaining 2017 Kiltwalks, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.