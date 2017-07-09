Glasgow Canal set for Dragon Boat fun

Visitors to the Glasgow Canal are being challenged to compete for the chance to be crowned the city’s Dragon Boat racing champion.

The first-ever Glasgow Canal Festival takes place on Saturday, July 22 at Applecross Basin on the Forth and Clyde Canal and will be a gala-style fun day both on and off the water.

Entries are now open for the main event of the festival – the inaugural Glasgow Canal Dragon Boat Race.

Ten teams of 15 people each will battle through a series of heats to be crowned the Glasgow Canal Dragon Boat champion.

Steve Dunlop, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: “Those looking to sample the more sedate side of the festival will be able to enjoy an array of delectable delights from street food stalls, to a range of live music, and even a free canal boat cruise along the Glasgow Canal.

“Origami boat design and building classes will also see amateur engineers put their skills to the test as they compete for the top spot – and the glory of creating a vessel that floats!

The festival celebrates the ongoing transformation of the area, which in recent years has seen the arrival of the National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Opera, and the creative hub of The Whisky Bond.