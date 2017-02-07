Glasgow based car dealership Peter Vardy’s charity initiative will support 5,000 vulnerable children in East Africa

Peter Vardy is committing itself to a major aid project worth £1.26m to feed, educate and clothe vulnerable children in East Africa.

Throughout 2017 the Peter Vardy Foundation, the group’s charitable arm, will contribute £15 on each customer’s behalf for every car sold and up to £5 for every car serviced, to its newly-launched Giving Back campaign, One Child http://www.onechild.co.uk/ which will be applied to feeding, clothing and educating one child for one month.

The initiative is in partnership with Fields of Life, which has been operating in East Africa for 23 years. In this time it has built 117 schools and enabled 100,000 children living in extreme poverty to receive a quality education.

Fields of Life CEO, Richard Spratt said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Peter Vardy Foundation on the One Child campaign and believe that, supported by its customers, we can make a real difference to the lives of thousands of vulnerable children.

“It’s an unbelievable encouragement and boost to so many of our supported school projects. By educating vulnerable children living in extreme poverty we are providing the skills to help them break out of the cycle of poverty.”

Peter Vardy, Chief Executive, said: “It always feels good to buy a new car and now, with our One Child campaign our customers can also do good.

“Our aim is to assist 5,000 children and I believe that members of the Scottish car-buying public will back our ambition to bring much desperately-needed help to vulnerable children who, once educated, can then go on to help themselves and their communities.”

The Peter Vardy Foundation was created as a way of distributing 10% of the profits from Peter Vardy to good causes. It exists to improve the lives of vulnerable children, both locally and internationally.

This year alone, the Foundation plans to support 10,000 children living in the UK. By working together with partner organisations, it strives to see lives and communities transformed through education, support and care.