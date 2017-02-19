Give us a name - and win a bike!

Local youngsters are being urged to get on their bikes to help create an identity for East Dunbartonshire’s newest active travel route.

Phase 4 of Bishopbriggs Relief Road is currently under construction and the route includes plans for a new walking/cycling route and bridge.

East Dunbartonshire Council is calling on Bishopbriggs primary school pupils to create a design and suggest a name for the new route.

Up to three winners will see their suggestions transformed into two gateway signs, with the chance to win a new bike.

The project centres on a two-lane, 50mph road - stretching 600 metres between Wester Cleddens Roundabout and a new roundabout – with another 100 metres of road on the north side of the railway.

The existing stretch of Westerhill Road and bridge will be used as an active travel corridor, becoming a haven for walking and cycling.

The competition is open to all pupils at Bishopbriggs primary schools, from P1-P7.

The deadline for entries is on Friday coming (February 24).

Development and regeneration convener Councillor Alan Moir said, “I look forward to seeing the entries from our talented local schools.

“I’m sure they will really set the scene for the new active travel corridor -linking north and south Bishopbriggs. It’s going to be absolutely fantastic.

“When it’s complete, phase 4 of the relief road will help to cut congestion, support new investment, improve air quality and encourage active travel.

“It has been a challenging project and we have had to accommodate Network Rail, as it carries out work on the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme.”

He added: “We thank the people and businesses of Bishopbriggs for their patience and look forward to the road opening in the summer.”

Local schools have been given details of the competition.

For more information, e-mail caroline.hay@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or call 0141 574 5766