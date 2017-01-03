Girlfriend of man killed in New Year’s Day fire ‘fighting for her life’

The girlfriend of a man who died in a “targeted” fire at a house in Milngavie is fighting for her life in hospital.

Rebecca (Bex) Williams (24), who works for Capital and Heart Radio as a journalist, is currently in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Cameron Logan with the family dog Gomez.

Her boyfriend Cameron Logan (23) was tragically killed during the fire at his parent’s semi-detached home in Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Mr Logan and Ms Williams had been staying with his mum and dad, Cathy and David, after they returned from a night out to celebrate Hogmanay.

Mr Logan’s body was found at around 7.25am.

The family dog Gomez, also sadly died in the blaze.

Cathy and David, both 54, have been released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

It’s believed that David was a solicitor at Dyslexia Scotwest and is a former company director of the Antonine Sports Centre in Clydebank.

Police Scotland has now launched a murder enquiry after an investigation by the police and fire service has revealed that the fire was deliberate.

They are appealing for local people to come forward with any information they may have which may help them to find out who was responsible.

Specific details about the cause of the fire have not been given yet.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew said: “Cameron had been out with his girlfriend celebrating Hogmanay and both had returned to his home in the early hours of the morning.

“Later that morning, a fire was set deliberately at the house.

“Cameron died at the scene. His parents, both 54 years of age, have since been released from hospital, however, his 24-year-old girlfriend remains in hospital where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

“Officers are still at the house carrying out inquiries and are also in the area speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV.”

Forensic officers were working at the scene yesterday (Monday, January 2) under large green covers which had been placed over the house.

Mr Frew added: “Although it was early on New Year’s morning, it’s possible that people were about, maybe walking their dogs or out jogging in or near the area. I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place, who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police.”

If you can help please contact the major investigation team based at Govan Police Office via 101 or alternatively phone CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 if you would like to remain anonymous.