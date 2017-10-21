Gifts galore at the Auld Kirk

The popular annual Christmas Art and Craft exhibition at Kirkintilloch’s Auld Kirk Museum is back from Saturday, November 4, with the promise of fabulous gift choices on offer.

On show will be a range of craft work from both local and national craft makers, with a range of handmade jewellery, ceramics, woodwork and textiles.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the work of guest artist, Lilias Conroy, a silk painter who studied at Glasgow School of Art.

Besides her paintings, many of which are local views, she will also be exhibiting scarves, ties, coasters, calendars, and cards.

Lilias has also produced a catalogue of her works and all sales of this will go to the charities CHAS and Robin House.

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said, “This is an annual event that I always enjoy as it’s a really great opportunity to find unusual gifts.

“We will be joined by some very special guests for the opening ceremony including Voicebeat Choir who will be singing some memorable Christmas carols and Santa Claus will be giving out prizes to our children’s competition winners.”

The exhibition continues until Saturday 23 December, but the opening day is likely to be popular.

An official opening and prize-giving ceremony will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday 4 November and all are welcome to attend - and complimentary hot chocolate and pastries will be on offer.

The museum is open every week - Tuesday to Saturday - from 10am to1pm and 2pm to 5pm.