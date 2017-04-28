Getting away from it all at a Christian meditation retreat

The Schoenstatt Scotland Retreat and Pilgrimage Centre, in Clachan of Campsie, launched its new Christian School of Meditation with a successful half-day event earlier this month.

The second half-day retreat, will be on Friday, June 2, from 10.30am-1pm and includes beverages and a sandwich lunch.

The title is ‘Allowing Christ’s presence to be the supreme reality of our consciousness’ and booking must be made in advance on 01360 312 718. The cost is £12,50 per person.

There will also be a series of 20 minute mantra meditation in the Shrine for those, both for those who have been on a retreat and others who may wish to join.

Visit the Schoenstatt Facebook page for more.