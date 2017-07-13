Get your hands dirty this weekend to help Mugdock Park

Get your hands dirty and help to preserve Mugdock Country Park as a beautiful green place at an event being held there this weekend.

This vital Ranger led hands-on conservation task will benefit the park for many years to come.

The exact task hasn’t been decided yet but it will be something like helping to cut back the rhododendron bushes.

It’s for over 16 year olds only and runs on Saturday, July 15 from 10am – 12.30pm, no experience necessary.

Booking is essential call 0141 956 6100. Free.

Wear wellies and clothes that you don’t mind if they get dirty.