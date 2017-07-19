Get on your bike to land funding

Local community groups are being given the opportunity to apply for up to £2,000 in funding towards artistic and visual improvements to their local National Cycle Network (NCN) routes.

The ArtRoots fund, which run by Sustrans Scotland and backed by Transport Scotland, seeks to create visually attractive and memorable routes, which encourage people to explore on foot and bike.

Projects which were funded from the first ArtRoots round include recycled seating, chainsaw-carved sculptures, landscaping with a wooden train full of plants and a highland cow on a hillock.

Sustrans Scotland National Director, John Lauder said: “Since the National Cycle Network was founded in 1995, we have worked with numerous artists and sculptors to add artworks and visual improvements to enhance the routes.

“Artworks send out a message that cyclists and walkers are valued and we are delighted to welcome applications for the second round of ArtRoots funding.”

Constituted community groups based in Scotland who would like to make improvements to the artworks along their local NCN route are being asked to fill in an online expression of interest form, which can be found at: https://goo.gl/Bx8FgW The closing date is Friday, August 11, 2017 at 5pm.