Get in the Pink for summer

It might seem like ages away yet, but if you’re trying to get fit for a charity walk in the summer now is the ideal time to start training.

That’s the message from the organisers of Breast Cancer Care’s Glasgow at Night Pink Ribbonwalk, where you can choose to walk five, ten or 20 miles,

The route is through the city at night, and of course it’s properly organised and so safe to take part in.

The June 17 event is open to women, men and children, and all money raised will help Breast Cancer Care help for the 62,000 people diagnosed with the most common cancer in the UK every year.

The Pink Ribbonwalk registration fee is £32.50 for adults and £15 for children. Receive £5 off by signing up with the code GLAS5.

To register now, visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk/ribbonwalk