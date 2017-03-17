Get creative with the mother of Japanese whisky

Tap into your creative spirit and create art to honour the Kirkintilloch-born pioneer known as the ‘mother of Japanese whisky’.

That’s the offer from East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, which has organised special workshops as part of its Made in Kirkintilloch project.

Artist Karen Suzuki will be helping people draw inspiration from objects relating to Rita Cowan - selected from East Dunbartonshire Archives and Museums collections.

Over four sessions, participants will create their small textile objects - using fabrics and hand stitching - honouring the remarkable life of Rita.

Born in Kirkintilloch, Rita married Masataka Taketsuru and followed him to Japan to help set up the country’s first whisky distillery.

Her legacy lives on, with the company - now known as Nikka - flourishing.

Rita and her husband’s story was recently dramatised on Japanese TV and she remains a legendary figure in her adopted homeland.

Sessions will be held at the Barony Chambers in Kirkintilloch on Thursdays 6, 13, 20 and 27 April - 2pm-4pm. Places are limited and booking is essential.

The workshops are suitable for beginners and aimed at adults, with all materials provided. Please note, participants must take part in all four sessions.

To book visit www.booking.edlc.co.uk/horizons/culture. For more information e-mail Charlotte.Johnson@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or call 0141 578 8729.