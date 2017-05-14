Get creative with artist Rachel

People of all ages are being invited to get creative and explore Kirkintilloch’s rich industrial past on Saturday, May 27.

A free Parent and Child Print Workshop will be taking place from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm,led by artist Rachel Barron.

Rachel (pictured) is one of the talented people involved in Trails and Tales - an arts and heritage learning programme which engages artists with communities to

explore local history and heritage.

It’s said to be a chance to gain an insight into Rachel’s creative process and experiment with some of the tools she uses to develop her art.

Working with a special block-printing technique, participants will create geometric patterns using shapes inspired by local industrial heritage, including illustrations from the Lion Foundry archives.

They will have the chance to design your own ink stamps and make prints to take home.

The workshop is suitable for children and adults of all ages and abilities - no previous experience necessary – but wear old clothing.

There’s also a meet the artist drop-in event on the same day, between noon and 2pm at The Park Centre at 45 Kerr Street, Kirkintilloch.

From an initial background in painting, Rachel now works across multiple disciplines, including installation, sculpture and print-making.

She is particularly interested in the local heritage of Kirkintilloch’s foundries, calico printing in Milton of Campsie and the Turkey red dye works at Milngavie.

Mark Grant, general manager of EDLC Trust, said: “This is a great opportunity to meet and work with a very talented artist, and I hope as many people as possible will get involved.”

For more information, visit www.trailsandtales.org and www.rachelbarron.co.uk