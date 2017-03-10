Future of Killearn Hotel is in question

Almost 100 people have joined a facebook group called “Save the Black Bull” in a bid to save the Killearn Hotel building (formerly The Black Bull Hotel).

Plans have been lodged by a developer with Stirling Council to build residential apartments on the site.

A public meeting was held on Thursday, March 9 at very short notice in the Village Hall Garden Room to give members of the community a last chance to have their say about the future of the building.

The facebook group “Save the Black Bull” was created less than a week ago and already it had attracted nearly 100 members.