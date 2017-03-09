Future of day care centres is ‘under review’

There are concerns that two popular day care centres in Milngavie which offer support to people who have dementia may be closed.

East Dunbartonshire Council is currently looking at how day care for older people is to be delivered in the future.

In a statement Susan Manion, Chief Officer for East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are currently considering the provision of day care for older people across the region, in response to discussions we have had with service users, carers, and service providers.

“We are committed to providing high quality care and support for people affected by conditions such as Alzheimer’s and will continue to work with partner organisations to make sure that people receive the most effective and efficient care possible.”

However people are already worried that East Dunbartonshire Council intends to withdraw funding from Burnbank Day Care Centre in Sinclair Street and Park Road Day Care Centre in Lennox Avenue, Milngavie.

June Humphrey is a member of Westerton Bowling Club who donated £500 to Burnbank Day Care Centre last October.

She said: “We’ve heard that the council wants to close these centres in Milngavie.

“It’s vitally important that they stay open because they provide a lifeline to people who care for members of their family who have Alzheimer’s.

“Without these centres some of these people would maybe have to go into a care home, which would cost the council much more in the long run.”

The money raised by Westerton Bowling Club was intended to be used to take service users out for lunch or on day trips.