Funds boost for Auchinairn community centre

Auchinairn’s new community facility and early years centre is set to receive £1.5m from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

The council has given the go-head for the £4.95m project with the main contractor set to be named in the coming weeks.

The building, due to open next spring, will be on the site of the old Auchinairn Primary and will provide a range of facilities for local people including a nursery, a community hall, café, meeting rooms, play area and much more.

Depute chief executive for place, neighbourhood and corporate assets Thomas Glen, said: “In consultation with local people, this new centre has been designed to offer the community of Auchinairn a focal point for groups to meet and for people to access services and activities.

“This funding is a welcome boost for a facility that we hope will become a central part of community life, offering something for everyone.”