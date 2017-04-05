Fundraiser night for Bearsden Primary

Here’s something for sports fans - Bearsden Primary School Fundraising group has organised an event in St Andrew’s Church Hall, Bearsden, on Friday, April 21.

They have invited Sportscene pundits Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson for a ‘Men’s Night’ of football chat, stories from behind the dressing room door and tales from their careers in Scotland and England.

There will also be a bar and DJ. Over 18. Proceeds will be given to Bearsden Primary School.

The event is from 7.30pm until late and the church is on Roman Road.

Tickets £10 are available from the school office or Christie Butchers on New Kirk Road or phone January on 07444007252.