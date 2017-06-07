Fun for everyone at Highland Games this Saturday

Families will enjoy a great day at Bearsden and Milngavie Highland Games this Saturday (June 10).

Well known Emmerdale actress Katherine Dow Blyton, who plays Harriet Finch, is this year’s Chieftain.

Emmerdale’s Chris Chittell also has an ambassadorial role as ‘High Protector of the Spirit of the Games.’

All profits raised will go to local charity Funding Neuro, which was set up by Bearsden man Bryn Williams after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2007 aged just 36.

The charity raises funds for research into Parkinson’s Disease and other brain related disorders such as tumours.

The Games will take place at West of Scotland FC in Milngavie from 11am to 5pm and will be the official first event of Milngavie Week 2017.

Organiser and chairman of the event, Alan Oliver, said: “As always we will have all the traditional Highland Games events such as wrestling, pipe bands, heavies, arm wrestling and Scottish dancing.

“On top of that we have the Haggis Hurling World Championship, Jellympic Games, Water Wars, fairground rides, live shows and attractions, on-site catering and beverages, as well as exhibitors, trade stalls, and various displays.”

There will also be a covered Family Football Fan Zone to watch the Scotland v England Match at 5pm, immediately after the Games.

Alan added: “I believe 2017 is shaping up to one of the biggest and most exciting Highland Games ever.”

FREE entry although donations to Funding Neuro would be most welcome.