‘Fresh and healthy’ Co-op reopens in Lennoxtown

The Co-op in Lennoxtown has re-opened following a £465,000 makeover, with a promise to focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

A new-look for the Co-op will also bring a funding boost for local community groups through its new Membership scheme.

Members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further one per dent going directly to local causes that make a difference in the community.

Local groups set to benefit are Lennoxtown Playgroup, 1st Campsie Guide Unit and 3rd Campsie Brownies.

Stewart Freeman, Store Manager for the Co-op, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community. It is an exciting time for the whole team.”

David MacDougall, Area Manager for the Co-op, said: “The return to our ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960’s - aims to re-establish the Co-op as a centre for the community, and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“We are also giving back to the community. Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally.

“Simply by using their membership card when they shop with us they will raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

The revamped store will also feature new self-service check outs to improve service times.