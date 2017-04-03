Free veterinary health check service for dog owners at East Dunbartonshire community centres

East Dunbartonshire Police is teaming up with animal charity the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) to offer dog owners FREE veterinary checks for their pets.

East Dunbartonshire Council is also involved in “PetCheck” which will be available at four local community centres next week.

These are Hillhead Community Centre in Kirkintilloch, Auchinairn Community Centre, Bishopbriggs, Twechar Healthy Living Centre and Lennoxtown Enterprise Centre.

Petcheck is the PDSA’s mobile community programme which tours the country in a specially adapted behicle to offer free wellbeing checks to dogs.

They also offer and advice on the care of other popular pets such as cats and small furry animals.

A PDSA vet nurse will give a full wellbeing check chatting to owners about their dog’s five welfare needs in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act (2006).

Owners will receive advice on the health, diet, behaviour, environment and companionship of their beloved pooch and can help reduce health issues through education on the importance of neutering, vaccinating, regular flea and worming treatment.

In addition to the free wellbeing check, the PDSA offer a range of preventive services including nail clipping, ear cleaning, anal gland emptying and microchipping.

Local officers from the local problem solving team based in Kirkintilloch Police Office will be on hand to educate dog owners of legislation in relation to the microchipping of pets and offer advice and guidance on any complaints made to police regarding sheep worrying, noise complaints and dangerous dogs.

Officers will be in attendance with our Microchip Scanner to display to the local community the process the police take when dealing with lost dogs and the benefits of Microchipping, informing the local community what happens to their much loved companions when taken to a police office.

A police spokesperson said: “Partnership work within East Dunbartonshire has always been a crucial part of policing and as such police are working with the PDSA and East Dunbartonshire Council to bring PetCheck to the local community”.

East Dunbartonshire Council community wardens will be in attendance on the days, offering advice on many regular issues within the community such as dog fouling, noise complaints and dangerous dogs.

The community wardens will be on hand to inform the local community of the several locations within East Dunbartonshire where people can attend and receive FREE dog bags, issued by the local council.

You can attend PetCheck with your beloved pooch on the following dates:

MONDAY 10th APRIL 2017

11am-6pm

Hillhead Community Centre

169 Meiklehill Road

Kirkintilloch

Glasgow

G66 2JT

TUESDAY 11th APRIL 2017

11am-6pm

Auchinairn Community Centre

169 Auchinairn Road

Bishopbriggs

Glasgow

G64 1NG

WEDNESDAY 12th APRIL 2017

11am-6pm

Twechar Healthy Living Centre

St Johns Way

Twechar

Glasgow

G65 9TA

THURSDAY 13th APRIL

9am-4pm

Lennoxtown Enterpirse Centre

Railway Court

Lennoxtown

Glasgow

G66 7LL