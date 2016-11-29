Free travel for 5K Santas with First Bus

With the season of goodwill fast approaching, local bus operator First Glasgow is getting into the festive spirit with the announcement of free travel for those taking part in the city’s annual 5K Santa Dash on Sunday, December 11.

Every year, around 6,000 Santa-clad enthusiasts take part in the festive spectacular to raise cash for worthy causes.

First Glasgow is supporting the Santas by offering Glasgow Santa Dash 2016 participants who are dressed in full Santa suits free bus travel to and from the event.

Race participants in costumes and those holding a race card can obtain single travel for just £1.40 for families and friends.

The Santas get under starter’s orders at 10am on December 11 from George Square. Warm up starts at 9.30am and roads are expected to be busy with some diversions in place, so please allow plenty of time for your journey.

Last year’s event raised £40,000 for the nominated charity the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice with this year’s good cause being the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Alex Perry, First Glasgow Interim Managing Director, said: “This is a fantastic annual event and one of the highlights of the festive season in the city. First Glasgow is delighted to be supporting the Santa Dash through free travel for participants and reduced fares for their families and friends.”