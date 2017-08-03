Free help is on offer if your Freeview TV fails

New fourth generation mobile services (4G) has been switched on in Milngavie and there’s a chance that it may interfere with your Freeview on TV.

4G gives people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

However, there is a small chance that some 4G mobile signals transmitted at 800 MHz will cause interference to Freeview, which is TV received via an aerial.

Because 4G at 800 MHz signals sit next to the frequencies used by Freeview, they can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes causing interference.

Signs of interference are loss of sound, pictures going blocky, freezing or the TV screen going blank or showing a ‘No Signal’ message.

The good news is help is available.

Set-up under government direction, a company called at800 offers free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV to resolve 4G related interference problems so that viewers can keep enjoying their favourite programmes.

at800 also offers extra support for the elderly and those that receive disability premiums (income support).

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit your home to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge.

“If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, won’t be affected.

at800 also offers extra support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

Contact at800 on: 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles) or www.at800.tv/contact-us