Fraudster pleads guilty to cheating the system out of nearly £18,000

An East Dunbartonshire woman will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to defrauding the public purse of thousands of pounds.

Cheryl Dunn, of Boclair Road, Bearsden, is the latest fraudster to be caught by East Dunbartonshire Council’s dedicated investigation unit.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 23, 38-year-old Dunn pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining £17,444.10 of public funds from East Dunbartonshire Council, and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Over a 13-month period, Dunn obtained £14,314.90 from East Dunbartonshire Council and a further £3,129.20 from the DWP.

An intelligence-led investigation undertaken by the Council discovered that Ms Dunn had fraudulently declared that she was unemployed.

The investigation established that Dunn, who was a director of three companies, had failed to declare that she was in receipt of a substantial income derived from business interests.

Council Leader Gordan Low said: “It is a high priority for East Dunbartonshire Council to ensure that public funds are not obtained by fraudsters and - if they are - then all available recovery methods are utilised.

“We continue to develop routes by which we can identify those who attempt to steal from the public purse and obtain services to which they are not entitled.

“The council has a team of specialist officers dedicated to detecting potential cases of fraud, which are fully investigated and - ultimately - can result in criminal charges.”

Anyone with any information about any type of fraud perpetrated against the Council is urged to get in touch:

- Online at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/fraud

- E-mail fraud@eastdunbarton.gov.uk

- Telephone 0300 123 4510

- Write to Corporate Fraud Team, William Patrick Library, 2-4 West High Street, Kirkintilloch, G66 1AD.