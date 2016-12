Former Kirkintilloch Herald editor Jim Holland will be hitting the airwaves tomorrow with his band The Ambers.

The duo - Jim and friend Martin Smith - will be on the Janice Forsyth Show at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, December 14.

They’ll be playing a couple of songs and having a chat on BBC Radio Scotland.

The band have previously been featured on X-Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary’s BBC Radio 2 show.

Jim also served as editor of the Milngavie and Bearsden Herald.