Former Bishopbriggs High pupil becomes High Court judge

A former Bishopbriggs High pupil is to be appointed a Justice of the High Court.

Akhlaq Ur-Rahman Choudhury, (50), who was called to the Bar in 1992, will be assigned to te Queen’s Bench Division by the Lord Chief Justice in October.

Mr Choudhury and his family lived in Bishopbriggs for more than a decade in the 70’s and early 80’s, when he went first to Balmuildy Primary then Bishopbriggs High School for five years.

He will now be known as The Honourable Mr Justice Choudhury.

Mr Choudhury was apponted as a Recorder in 2009, took Silk in 2015, and was appointed a Deputy High Court Judge in 2016.