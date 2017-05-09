Former Bearsden Academy pupil is a real high flier

Communications group Beattie has appointed former Bearsden Academy pupil Jacquie Boyd-Coleman as managing director of its offices in London, Essex and Cornwall.

The appointment was announced as the agency celebrated Boyd-Coleman’s 15th anniversary with the company.

She joined Beattie’s Glasgow office in 2002 as a senior account manager.

After going down to London in 2006 to complete a three-month project, she never looked back.

CEO Laurna Woods, who has been with Beattie for 22 years, said: “Jacquie Boyd-Coleman has built one of London’s most dynamic PR, social, digital and creative teams with a strong retail, technology and healthcare focus.

“Going forward, her remit is to develop our operations in the south east and south west so that we become the best-regarded agency in London and the south.”

Boyd-Coleman said: “It wasn’t my intention to leave Scotland, but we had a project which needed my attention – and I met and married my husband down here, so it seems I was meant for the south.

“I’m delighted to become MD of our three business hubs and my focus is to become the creative agency that clients love and rivals respect.”

Boyd-Coleman now has a team of 40 PR, digital and creative specialists in London and the south.

She said: “The London hub is booming, adding £1m in new fees over the last eight months. The objective will be to replicate that financial performance across the south east and south west.”

Headquartered in London, Beattie has nine offices in the UK including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.

The company trades under three brands – Beattie, its international student recruitment business 11ten, and Only Marketing whose specialist brands include Only Digital, Only Crisis, Only Health and Only Food & Drink.

Key clients include Specsavers, Merck, Kimberly-Clark, Flybe, Smiggle, La Redoute, Carillion and Dairy Crest.