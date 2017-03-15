Food for thought as Curves launches annual charity drive

A women-only gym in Bishopbriggs has teamed up again this year with East Dunbartonshire Foodbank to help people in distress.

During March, Curves holds an annual food drive in aid of the local charity.

The fitness centre writes off its £75 service fee. Instead, it asks new members to donate two bags of non perishable items to the foodbank.

Club manager Jennifer McConnochie said: “The work of East Dunbartonshire Foodbank is truly amazing. The charity’s manager Ann Carson really helped me understand just how much help people need locally, through no fault of their own.

“Our charity food drive allows ladies to join for free whilst helping the community. It’s a win-win situation”.

Anyone can donate by simply dropping off items at the fitness centre, whether a member or not.

Curves is based at Unit 6, 3 Auchinairn Road, Bishopbriggs.

For more info, contact 0141 762 0444.