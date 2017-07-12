Flap-free Scottish glamping on the rise, say parks

More younger people than ever are visiting Scotland, thanks to the popularity of fresh-air holidays which don’t involve the flap of putting up a tent.

That’s the view of a long-established Scottish holiday parks group which says it will this year be welcoming a record number of guests on glamping holidays.

Wood Leisure, which has five top-rated parks in popular Scottish visitor locations, believes that young couples and families especially are helping to spearhead the boom.

The family-run business has made substantial investments this year in installing new glamping pods at most of its parks, and it reports that demand is strong.

Operations manager Bruce Thomson said that holiday trends have undergone significant changes since Wood Leisure first began in business 35 years ago:

“Camping holidays were very popular then and remain so today, but for some people the realities of erecting a tent and packing it away afterwards can take the edge off the experience,” he said.

“Glamping still provides that wonderful sense of being out there in nature and coming closer to the sights and sounds of the countryside, but without the drawbacks.

“For example, tents let in light which could mean your body telling you it’s time to get up rather too early in the morning – and, of course, that’s also time for the dawn chorus.

“Our glamping pods are lightproof and virtually soundproof, so guests can enjoy their richly deserved lie-ins without interruption!” added Bruce.

The group’s pods sleep between two and six people, depending on the model, and are equipped with various home-from-home comforts which visitors won’t have to pack.

At its Deeside Holiday Park in Aberdeenshire, stylish two-person pods come with a pull-down double sofa bed, en-suite shower, and kitchenette for preparing food and drinks.

For larger groups and families, Lomond Woods Holiday Park in the heart of the Trossachs area by Loch Lomond has glamping pods comfortably sleeping four people.

Or at Lomond Woods Holiday Park and Campsie Glen Holiday Park, both in Stirlingshire, up to four adults and two children can stay amid stunning scenery in a warm and well-equipped timber camping pod.

Wood Leisure, which has won a raft of awards for its quality standards and environmental care, also provides luxury holiday homes to rent and buy at its parks.

There is more information about the group’s glamping opportunities at http://woodleisure.co.uk/accommodation-options/camping-pods/