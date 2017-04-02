Fitness can be sweaty - but fun

Sweaty Hugs may sound like the name of a suddenly and possibly transiently popular rap music star - but it’s actually about something far more interesting.

Author Kathleen Anderson is giving a motivational talk in Milngavie Library on April 26, in a bid to get people involved with fitness in the local community.

She’ll also be launching her new book - Sweaty Hugs - in what’s promised set to be a fascinating event.

Can fitness be fun, and can you achieve it through sweat without tears?

Kathleen will be explaining exactly how the concept works, at a session which should appeal to people of all ages.