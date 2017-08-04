First school ski team at Craigdhu Primary

Parents at Craigdhu Primary School have set up one of the first school ski teams in Milngavie for talented young skiers who want to compete.

Parent and keen skier Gillian Thomson helped to set up the new ski team in April this year, to cater for P1 to P7 pupils.

The club is now up and running and is going from stength to strength.

She said: “I’m a member of Bearsden Ski Club and I’d seen a poster advertising ski competitions and thought there’s no reason why our school couldn’t get a team together.

“The children have been tremendously successful already.

“They have entered two competitions in the last three months, the first one was the Scottish Schools Snow Sports Association contest at Braehead Snow Factor with our top team of six kids coming joint third and two of the boys in the top ten.

“And a team of five and a substitute entered a competition at Hillend in Edinburgh, which is the largest dry ski slope in Europe, and they managed to achieve joint fifth place which was fantastic because it was their first time there.

“These competitions have entries from Scottish schools all over the country so we think the kids have done incredibly well.

“Some of them train in the race squad at Bearsden Ski Club and this is a great achievement for the ski club, the school and the kids.”

The youngest member of the team is five years old and the oldest is 12. It’s open to children of any age - they just need to be able to ski.