First Minister steps up to mark

The First Minister was put through her paces this week at a special health and vitality class at Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome.

Nicola Sturgeon visited the area on Monday as part of a helicopter tour of Scotland in the run-up to the General Election on Thursday.

Speaking to the Herald during Monday’s visit, Ms Sturgeon stressed the importance of the classes, set up to help rehabilitate people who have suffered conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

Participants are all referred from either their GP or hospital.

The First Minister and SNP leader said: “These types of classes within the community are so important. They take the strain off the health service.

“They are a great example of how we have a health service in Scotland working well in partnership with community facilities”.

Vitality coach Ena Marinovic welcomed the visit from the First Minister and said: “It’s great to see her here. These classes are all referral- based, either from people’s GPs or the hospital.

“They are so imporant to help people in their rehabilitation from things like heart attacks and strokes. We need to keep them going and for funding to continue.”

Nicola Sturgeon visited Bishopbriggs as the election campaign entered its final phase.

She was met by East Dunbartonshire SNP candidate John Nicolson and Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay, as well as dozens of well wishers.