First Minister on campaign trail in Kirkintilloch with SNP candidate

Dozens of people turned out to welcome First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who visited Kirkintilloch last week to support SNP candidate John Nicolson on his General Election campaign.

After visiting local catering firm Table 13 to discuss some of the issues facing small businesses, they headed to the Regent Centre where a crowd had gathered to meet the First Minister and East Dunbartonshire candidate Mr Nicolson.

The First Minister gets a cuddle.

Both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Nicolson posed happily for selfies with members of the public during the visit and listened to people’s concerns.

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay was also there.

She said today: “I was delighted Nicola Sturgeon came to Kirkintilloch to visit an excellent local business Table 13 and support John Nicolson during his General Election campaign.

“Members of the public, from pensioners, children, mums and people working across the town enthusiastically welcomed the First Minister, who spent a long time chatting with them.

“This is just the beginning of the campaign, but you can already see the enthusiasm the pedestrians and shoppers had for our message and greeting the First Minister.”