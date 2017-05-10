First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Kirkintilloch on campaign trail

A takeaway and catering business in Kirkintilloch had a very special visitor today when the First Minister popped in to learn how to make pies.

Nicola Sturgeon, who was with the prospective SNP MP candidate John Nicolson for East Dunbartonshire and MSP Rona Mackay, looked very comfortable rolling out pastry for the pies which she then filled with haggis and decorated with the SNP logo.

During her visit to Table 13 Express on Donaldson Street, the First Minister said that it was all coming back to her from her home economics classes at school and that rolling the dough ‘was quite therapeutic’.

She admitted that she’s ‘not the best cook’ and doesn’t have a lot of time for it but luckily she her husband is pretty good in the kitchen.

Nicola said: “He makes a fantastic spaghetti bolognese which I really like and he makes a great chicken korma.

“Nobody show my husband these photographs in case he gets the idea that I’m a good cook.

“I’ve managed to get through all these years of marriage making him think that I can’t do things like this!”

John Nicolson commented that his partner makes a lot of Italian food, especially pasta, which is delicious but not so good for the waistline.

He also asked the staff where they got their haggis and they joked about catching them in the nearby Campsies.

Ms Sturgeon was then interviewed by the BBC and other journalists when she discussed the rape clause and the two child cap, which she said is wrong.

She also discussed the triple lock on pensions, the cap on NHS staff pay, GP’s concerns about Brexit and she said the SNP wants to see the rights of EU Nationals to remain working in the UK to be guaranteed.

She added that it was shameful that EU residents living here still face an uncertain future.