Firefighters soak up suds to help officers in need

Firefighters from Bishopbriggs worked up a lather on Saturday to raise almost £400 for a charity close to their hearts.
Motorists queued up at a fundraising car wash at the local station in aid of the National Firefighters Charity.
Some young volunteers also lent a hand as fire officers soaked up the suds for the good cause.
The car wash is held annually for the charity which helps support injured firefighters across the country.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milngavie Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.