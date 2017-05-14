Finding women’s place in local history

Free workshops are being held to help create a women’s history walk in Milngavie.

Trails and Tales is an arts and heritage learning programme. created by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, which aims to unite artists and communities to celebrate local history.

It’s hoped workshops will inspire the creation of a walk in Milngavie to highlight interesting stories of women who lived and worked locally.

Trails & Tales is working with Glasgow Women’s Library to offer three sessions - taking place on Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25 - from 6.30pm- to 8.30pm – in Milngavie Library, Allander Road.

Session 1 will see examples of walks by other groups and create the outline of a short women’s heritage route in Milngavie using your own local knowledge and stories gathered through Trails & Tales.

Session 2 is an outdoor walking session to test the route identified in Session 1, and Session 3 will involve deciding what your local walk will look like, as well as which women and themes will feature.

Mark Grant, general manager of EDLC Trust, said, “Trails and Tales has been very successful in bringing local history to local people through work with artists, giving them an opportunity to join together and learn about their shared past.

“If you have an interest in women’s history and your community please come along and work with experienced colleagues from Glasgow Women?s Library to design a walk for Milngavie.

For booking, e-mail info@trailsandtales.org or telephone 0141 777 3143.

For more information, visit www.trailsandtales.org