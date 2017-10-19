Find the golden ticket hidden in East Dunbartonshire - and win a year’s free travel

Keep an eye out, bus users - First Glasgow has released a golden ticket somewhere in East Dunbartonshire, worth a year of free bus travel on two of its major express services.

The bus company is distributing leaflets in East Dunbartonshire via a street team, as well as through the doors of homes on the X85 and X87 Glasgow express services.

One of those leaflets contains the prize-winning ticket that’ll bag you free bus travel on the two services for a year - so it’s worth looking out for.

Andrew Jarvis, First Glasgow managing director, said: “The X85 and X87 have proved a real winner with local people and our Golden Ticket competition gives someone the chance to enjoy these fast, high frequency services free for a whole year.

“For those not lucky enough to win, the cheapest way to travel is by downloading our mTickets app, with weekly travel available for just £15.50 from Lenzie and £20 from Kirkintilloch. This makes travelling to and from Glasgow an even more affordable option.”

The giveaway celebrated the recent unveiling of the new look X85 and X87 express services, providing fast motorway links between the city centre and East Dunbartonshire.

Golden Ticket giveaways will follow elsewhere in the coming months, to celebrate the relaunch of other express services.