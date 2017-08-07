Find out if your pooch is a Superdog at Mugdock event

Can you control your canine companion in the countryside or is your best friend just barking mad?

Why not take your dog along to the Superdog 2017 event at Mugdock Country Park on Sunday, August 13, from 2pm to 4pm to try the crafty agility course and take part in fun contests.

All All shapes and sizes of pooch are welcome to have a go at the agility course, but beginners only, please.

Meet in the overflow car park near the Visitor Centre.

Cost £2, with proceeds going to Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Mugdock Country Park is on Craigallian Road, G62-8EL.